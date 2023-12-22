Radnor Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,020 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEO. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $37,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth $38,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters during the second quarter worth $45,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $21.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.49. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.95 and a 52 week high of $21.36.

American Eagle Outfitters Increases Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Rempell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.55, for a total transaction of $782,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,186 shares in the company, valued at $3,366,236.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer M. Foyle sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,951,803. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

