Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $274,000 Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,456 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,313 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 304.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,241 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 31.5% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 311,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,977,000 after acquiring an additional 74,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 2.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 40,068 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.5 %

IMO opened at $56.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 52 week low of $44.22 and a 52 week high of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Imperial Oil Cuts Dividend

Imperial Oil ( NYSEAMERICAN:IMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The energy company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.25. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $10.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3619 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Imperial Oil from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Imperial Oil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.17.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

