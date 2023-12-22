Radnor Capital Management LLC Takes $367,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $276.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $251.93 and its 200-day moving average is $256.67. The company has a market cap of $76.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $231.49 and a 52-week high of $278.88.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

