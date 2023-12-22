Raymond James Cuts Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $64.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $78.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $53.11.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.41 and a 200-day moving average of $28.58. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $35.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.07. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.45% and a negative return on equity of 79.52%. The company had revenue of $47.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.31 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jolanda Howe sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 27,979 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 782,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,238,000 after buying an additional 10,732 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $440,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is LIVMARLI, an investigational oral drug for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

