Raymond James Cuts Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) Price Target to $37.00

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $41.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.31% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.30.

RRC opened at $30.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average is $31.56. Range Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $37.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $648.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 33.85% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Research analysts expect that Range Resources will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Range Resources news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,779.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Range Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 267.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

