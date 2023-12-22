Raymond James Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $8.52 Per Share (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) – Zacks Research boosted their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Raymond James in a report released on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $8.52 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.51. The consensus estimate for Raymond James’ current full-year earnings is $9.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.69 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $111.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $103.30. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $120.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is 21.11%.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,141,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,840 shares of company stock valued at $1,315,040. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RJF. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,689,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,383,900,000 after acquiring an additional 410,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Raymond James by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Raymond James by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,570,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after acquiring an additional 246,349 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Raymond James by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,993,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $932,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625,771 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Raymond James by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,065,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $840,253,000 after acquiring an additional 124,057 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

