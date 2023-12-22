Raymond James Increases NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target to $130.00

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $121.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the footwear maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NKE. Truist Financial initiated coverage on NIKE in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a hold rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC cut their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded NIKE from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Erste Group Bank restated a hold rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $124.77.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $122.46 on Tuesday. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $131.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $186.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.68%.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.13 per share, with a total value of $1,256,611.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of NIKE by 100,067.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $212,137,688,000 after buying an additional 1,920,140,487 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the third quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in NIKE by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

