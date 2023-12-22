Raymond James Raises Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target to $165.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Lennar in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They set a hold rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $140.53.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $147.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.52. Lennar has a 52-week low of $88.42 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $123.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 6.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lennar will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse purchased 920 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $108.71 per share, with a total value of $100,013.20. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy Banse acquired 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,013.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,230.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,896 in the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

