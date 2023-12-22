Red Rock Resources (LON:RRR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.14

Shares of Red Rock Resources Plc (LON:RRR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.07 ($0.00). Red Rock Resources shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 67,320,353 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.14.

Red Rock Resources Plc engages in the production and exploration of natural resources assets in the South Africa, Kenya, Democratic Republic of Congo, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for manganese, iron ore, uranium, gold, copper, cobalt, lithium, and nickel, as well as oil and gas properties.

