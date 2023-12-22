Redwire (NYSE:RDW) Now Covered by Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Stock analysts at Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Alliance Global Partners’ price target points to a potential upside of 68.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RDW. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Redwire in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Redwire in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Redwire alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Redwire

Redwire Stock Performance

Shares of Redwire stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.61. Redwire has a 1 year low of $1.67 and a 1 year high of $4.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92.

Redwire (NYSE:RDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The business had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.35 million. Redwire had a negative net margin of 19.16% and a negative return on equity of 530.39%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redwire will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redwire

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Redwire during the first quarter worth about $52,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Redwire in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Redwire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Redwire by 719.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Redwire by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redwire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Redwire Corporation operates as a space infrastructure company in the United States, Netherlands, Luxemburg, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Spain, South Korea, Poland, and internationally. It provides critical space solutions and reliability components for solar power generation, in-space 3D printing and manufacturing, avionics, critical components, sensors, digital engineering, and space-based biotechnology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Redwire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.