Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REEDFree Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

Shares of REED opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.41 and a 200-day moving average of $2.82. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $4.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Reed’s (NYSE:REEDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reed’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

