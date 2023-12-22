Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT) CRO Sells $20,035.98 in Stock

Rent the Runway, Inc. (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Free Report) CRO Brian Donato sold 25,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.79, for a total value of $20,035.98. Following the sale, the executive now owns 663,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,469.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brian Donato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Brian Donato sold 14,403 shares of Rent the Runway stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total transaction of $7,057.47.

NASDAQ:RENT opened at $0.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.21. Rent the Runway, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $4.82.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rent the Runway, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RENT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.50 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $4.00 to $1.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Rent the Runway in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Rent the Runway by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,333,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 959,394 shares in the last quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 0.9% during the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,633,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,174,000 after acquiring an additional 41,610 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 16.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,177,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,292,000 after acquiring an additional 453,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 29.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Rent the Runway by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,961,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 419,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Rent the Runway, Inc operates shared designer closet in the United States. The company offers evening wear and accessories, ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, and ski wear under subscription, rental, and resale offering.

