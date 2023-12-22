Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Avery Dennison Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AVY)

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Avery Dennison in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 20th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $7.86 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.87. The consensus estimate for Avery Dennison’s current full-year earnings is $7.86 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Avery Dennison’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.93 EPS.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.25.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock opened at $202.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $185.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $158.93 and a 52-week high of $203.70. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVY. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 10,370 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

