Reviewing Agora (NASDAQ:API) and Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN)

Resonate Blends (OTCMKTS:KOAN – Get Free Report) and Agora (NASDAQ:API – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.7% of Agora shares are held by institutional investors. 50.0% of Resonate Blends shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.6% of Agora shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Resonate Blends alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Resonate Blends and Agora, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resonate Blends 0 0 0 0 N/A Agora 0 1 0 0 2.00

Risk & Volatility

Agora has a consensus price target of $3.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.52%. Given Agora’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Agora is more favorable than Resonate Blends.

Resonate Blends has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agora has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Resonate Blends and Agora’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resonate Blends -2,373.40% N/A -195.57% Agora -82.18% -17.88% -16.39%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Resonate Blends and Agora’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resonate Blends $50,000.00 23.48 $650,000.00 N/A N/A Agora $160.67 million 1.81 -$120.38 million ($1.16) -2.33

Resonate Blends has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Agora.

About Resonate Blends

(Get Free Report)

Resonate Blends, Inc., a cannabis holding company, provides cannabis wellness lifestyle products. The company offers Calm to quiet the mind and ease into a gentle sense of wellbeing; Wonder, a THC offering to bring back the youthful sense; Love to reduce barriers to intimacy, stimulate personal connections, and increase tactile sensation; Create to stimulate senses, spark imagination, and channel inner muse; Play to become fully immersed in the moment and the people around; Delight to open up senses; and Sleep for helping to fall asleep. The company was formerly known as Textmunication Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Resonate Blends, Inc. in December 2019. Resonate Blends, Inc. is based in Calabasas, California.

About Agora

(Get Free Report)

Agora, Inc. provides real-time engagement platform-as-a-service (RTE-PaaS) in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company's RTE-PaaS offers developers with software tools to embed real-time voice, video, interactive live-streaming, chat, whiteboard, and artificial intelligence functionalities. Its products include video calling, voice calling, interactive live streaming, chat, and signaling; and extensions, which comprise interactive whiteboard, recording, 3D spatial audio, AI noise suppression, analytics, and extensions marketplace products to enable developers to launch RTE in specific use cases. The company also provides Flexible Classroom that offers a low-code application platform as a service; and App Builder, a no-code application platform. Its real-time engagement products are delivered through its software-defined real-time network, which is a virtual network overlay on top of the public internet. The company serves social, entertainment, gaming, education, enterprise solutions, e-commerce, financial services, healthcare, and IoT industries. Agora, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Resonate Blends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonate Blends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.