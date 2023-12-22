Reviewing Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) & Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) and Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

27.4% of Humacyte shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.1% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of Humacyte shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.2% of Scholar Rock shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Humacyte and Scholar Rock, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Humacyte 0 1 3 0 2.75 Scholar Rock 0 0 4 0 3.00

Profitability

Humacyte presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 184.70%. Scholar Rock has a consensus price target of $24.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.50%. Given Humacyte’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Humacyte is more favorable than Scholar Rock.

This table compares Humacyte and Scholar Rock’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Humacyte N/A -124.36% -52.40% Scholar Rock N/A -74.00% -52.60%

Risk and Volatility

Humacyte has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Scholar Rock has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Humacyte and Scholar Rock’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Humacyte $1.57 million 185.37 -$11.97 million ($0.87) -3.23 Scholar Rock $33.19 million 39.10 -$134.50 million ($1.95) -9.23

Humacyte has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Scholar Rock. Scholar Rock is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humacyte, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Humacyte beats Scholar Rock on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Humacyte



Humacyte, Inc. engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs). Its investigational HAVs are designed to be easily implanted into any patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection. The company is developing a portfolio of HAVs, which would target the vascular repair, reconstruction, and replacement market, including vascular trauma; arteriovenous access for hemodialysis; peripheral arterial disease; and coronary artery bypass grafting, as well as developing its HAVs for pediatric heart surgery and cellular therapy delivery, including pancreatic islet cell transplantation to treat Type 1 diabetes. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Scholar Rock



Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, an inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies. It is also developing a pipeline of novel product candidates with potential to transform the lives of patients suffering from a range of serious diseases, including neuromuscular disorders, cancer, fibrosis, and iron-restricted anemia. The company has a collaboration agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc. to discover and develop specific inhibitors of transforming growth factor beta activation for the treatment of fibrotic diseases. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

