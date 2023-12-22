Reviewing Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) & H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD)

H-CYTE (OTCMKTS:HCYTD – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares H-CYTE and Neuronetics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio H-CYTE $1.61 million 0.32 -$4.80 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $65.21 million 1.12 -$37.16 million ($1.18) -2.14

H-CYTE has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

H-CYTE has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares H-CYTE and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets H-CYTE -450.40% N/A -777.68% Neuronetics -47.81% -70.12% -31.99%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for H-CYTE and Neuronetics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score H-CYTE 0 0 0 0 N/A Neuronetics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neuronetics has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 276.98%. Given Neuronetics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than H-CYTE.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.2% of Neuronetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of H-CYTE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Neuronetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Neuronetics beats H-CYTE on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About H-CYTE

H-CYTE, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and delivers various treatments for patients with chronic respiratory and pulmonary disorders in the United States. The company develops and implements treatment options in autologous cellular therapy to treat chronic lung disorders. It has a product supply agreement with Rion, LLC to develop and distribute a biologic for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. Neuronetics, Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

