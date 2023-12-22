Reviewing Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI – Get Free Report) and KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Bancshares and KeyCorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Bancshares 0 1 0 0 2.00 KeyCorp 0 5 11 0 2.69

Northwest Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential downside of 12.42%. KeyCorp has a consensus target price of $14.03, indicating a potential downside of 1.70%. Given KeyCorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe KeyCorp is more favorable than Northwest Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Bancshares $559.65 million 2.85 $133.67 million $1.10 11.42 KeyCorp $8.13 billion 1.64 $1.92 billion $1.24 11.51

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and KeyCorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

KeyCorp has higher revenue and earnings than Northwest Bancshares. Northwest Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KeyCorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of KeyCorp shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Northwest Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of KeyCorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Northwest Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.4%. KeyCorp pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.7%. Northwest Bancshares pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. KeyCorp pays out 66.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. KeyCorp has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Bancshares and KeyCorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Bancshares 20.96% 9.76% 1.03% KeyCorp 11.74% 11.64% 0.68%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Bancshares has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KeyCorp has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

KeyCorp beats Northwest Bancshares on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Northwest Bank, a state-chartered savings bank that provides personal and business banking solutions. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. It also offers loan products comprising one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, shorter term consumer loans, and loans collateralized by multi-family residential and commercial real estate; home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial business and real estate loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including automobile loans, sales finance loans, unsecured personal loans, credit card loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. The company also offers investment management and trust services; and title insurance services. It operates community-banking locations throughout its market area in Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Indiana. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About KeyCorp

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It also provides a suite of banking and capital market products, such as syndicated finance, debt and equity capital market products, commercial payments, equipment finance, commercial mortgage banking, derivatives, foreign exchange, financial advisory, and public finance, as well as commercial mortgage loans comprising consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology loans for middle market clients. In addition, the company offers community development financing, securities underwriting, brokerage, and investment banking services. The company was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

