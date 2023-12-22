Reviewing Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) & Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Pagaya Technologies and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pagaya Technologies 0 2 5 0 2.71 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 1 2 0 2.67

Pagaya Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $3.23, indicating a potential upside of 108.29%. Perella Weinberg Partners has a consensus price target of $12.83, indicating a potential upside of 4.76%. Given Pagaya Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Pagaya Technologies is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

57.1% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of Pagaya Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pagaya Technologies -19.31% -10.57% -6.66% Perella Weinberg Partners -1.33% 34.88% 14.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pagaya Technologies and Perella Weinberg Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pagaya Technologies $748.93 million 1.47 -$302.32 million ($0.21) -7.38 Perella Weinberg Partners $631.51 million 1.67 $17.88 million ($1.11) -11.04

Perella Weinberg Partners has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pagaya Technologies. Perella Weinberg Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pagaya Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Pagaya Technologies has a beta of 7.09, suggesting that its share price is 609% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perella Weinberg Partners has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Pagaya Technologies beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers. Pagaya Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advice services related to mission-critical strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, capital markets advisory, private capital placement, and financing and capital advisory solutions focused on restructuring and liability management, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries. It serves public multinational corporations, mid-sized public and private companies, individual entrepreneurs, private and institutional investors, creditor committees, and government institutions in various industries comprising consumer and retail; energy; financial institutions; healthcare; industrials; and technology, media, and telecommunications. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in New York, New York.

