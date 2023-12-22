Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Richardson Electronics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Richardson Electronics Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ RELL opened at $13.24 on Thursday. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $10.25 and a 52 week high of $24.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.15.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $52.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Richardson Electronics will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Richardson Electronics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Richardson Electronics’s payout ratio is 20.17%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert H. Kluge bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.79 per share, for a total transaction of $58,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $412,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RELL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 22,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 922,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,478,000 after purchasing an additional 61,957 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,892,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Richardson Electronics by 490.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 155,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 129,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

