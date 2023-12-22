RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $36.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.74% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on RingCentral from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

RingCentral Price Performance

RNG opened at $34.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.76. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $49.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.88.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The software maker reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $558.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.92 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that RingCentral will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,167,520.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 17,159 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total value of $495,723.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 282,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,167,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 51,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $1,555,222.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 216,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,471,554.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,344 shares of company stock worth $3,733,591 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RingCentral

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in RingCentral by 4.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,988,881 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,971,000 after acquiring an additional 469,280 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,462,000. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in RingCentral by 903.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,163,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $267,197,000 after buying an additional 7,350,105 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 515.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,716,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 26.3% during the first quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 2,375,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,841,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides cloud communications, video meetings, collaboration, and contact center software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. The company's products include RingCentral Message Video Phone (MVP) that provides a unified experience for communication and collaboration across multiple modes, including HD voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers AI powered omni-channel and workforce engagement solution with integrated RingCentral MVP; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

