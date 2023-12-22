Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 622 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sanofi by 289.1% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Trading Up 1.5 %

SNY opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.87 and its 200-day moving average is $51.36. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $57.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SNY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNY

Sanofi Profile

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.