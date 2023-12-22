Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 229 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its position in S&P Global by 2,941.4% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in S&P Global by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $432.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $394.66 and its 200 day moving average is $391.60. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $441.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. On average, research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on S&P Global from $421.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.78.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

