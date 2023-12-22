Ritholtz Wealth Management Buys 5,126 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 63.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,126 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its holdings in Allstate by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 3,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total transaction of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.93.

Allstate Price Performance

NYSE:ALL opened at $135.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 0.54. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $100.57 and a 1 year high of $144.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 10.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.56) EPS. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

