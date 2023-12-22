Ritholtz Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 103,267.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,976,315,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,790,178,000 after buying an additional 1,974,404,032 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 924.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,260,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14,820.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,805,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,975 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,273,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 477.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,236,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,527 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEI stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $111.45 and a one year high of $119.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.08 and its 200 day moving average is $114.36.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2917 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

