Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,911,686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,175,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,512 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,564,250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $8,140,977,000 after acquiring an additional 92,075 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,699,906 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $7,356,142,000 after acquiring an additional 504,416 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Netflix by 305,647.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 15,168,128 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,681,409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Netflix by 2.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,431,257 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,035,234,000 after acquiring an additional 274,584 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. DZ Bank raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Netflix from $440.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Netflix from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.42.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,524 shares of company stock worth $67,087,167 over the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Netflix Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $491.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $215.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.06, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $440.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $427.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $273.41 and a fifty-two week high of $500.89.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

