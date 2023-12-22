Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.05 Million Stock Holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 433,626 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,304 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 2,921.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,089 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 10,722 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 54,076.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 68.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 8,282 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the first quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TKC shares. TheStreet raised Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Stock Performance

NYSE TKC opened at $4.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.60. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $5.63.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $961.74 million for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a return on equity of 35.50% and a net margin of 21.98%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Profile

(Free Report)

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, and the Netherlands. It operates through Turkcell Turkey, Turkcell International, and Techfin segments. It offers work contact services, such as mobile communications, fixed business internet and business phone, and customer loyalty and programs; digital business services comprising uninterrupted access, cyber security, data center, Internet of Things, big data, e-transformation, technologies, and managed services, and cloud solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.