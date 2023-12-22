Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $2.07 Million Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,024 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,846,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099,261,791 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,763,000 after acquiring an additional 18,573,146 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 96,401,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,425,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,126,027 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Matthews Davis bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.50 per share, with a total value of $48,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,473 shares in the company, valued at $343,156.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

Altria Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $40.30 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.57. The stock has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 35.58% and a negative return on equity of 237.91%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.84%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

