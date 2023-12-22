Ritholtz Wealth Management Increases Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 6,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 49.3% in the 2nd quarter. Olympiad Research LP now owns 2,748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VLO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $131.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.50, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $104.18 and a 1 year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 39.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

See Also

