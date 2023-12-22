Ritholtz Wealth Management Purchases 2,713 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,416 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 92.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 60.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

NYSE:HCA opened at $268.75 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $215.96 and a one year high of $304.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.06, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $71.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.95.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.97 by ($0.06). HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 2,040.32%. The business had revenue of $16.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $313.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $315.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $271.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.62.

View Our Latest Analysis on HCA

About HCA Healthcare

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.