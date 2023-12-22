Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stake in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $2,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 1,266.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 141,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,763,000 after buying an additional 131,240 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6,684.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,447,000 after buying an additional 104,218 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 543,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,512,000 after buying an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

NYSE:TM opened at $180.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $183.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $173.41. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $132.35 and a 12-month high of $195.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $3.20. The company had revenue of $79.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Research analysts expect that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Toyota Motor Profile

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

