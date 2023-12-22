Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PNC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $151.81 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $169.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.50. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, November 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.03%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

