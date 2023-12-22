Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,201 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 203 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rogers were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,566,556 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $582,882,000 after purchasing an additional 392,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Rogers by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,091,859 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $505,978,000 after purchasing an additional 31,905 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,666,000. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Rogers by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,446,969 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $234,308,000 after purchasing an additional 564,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Rogers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,039,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Rogers Stock Performance

Rogers stock opened at $136.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $127.28 and a 200-day moving average of $141.60. Rogers Co. has a 52 week low of $110.97 and a 52 week high of $173.16.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $229.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Rogers had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 10.86%. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rogers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rogers Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.