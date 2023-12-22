Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Shares Gap Down to $10.80

Shares of Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.80, but opened at $10.30. Roivant Sciences shares last traded at $10.27, with a volume of 853,040 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Roivant Sciences from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.78.

Get Roivant Sciences alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Roivant Sciences

Roivant Sciences Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 5.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $37.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.68 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 951.77% and a negative return on equity of 73.04%. Research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In other Roivant Sciences news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 79,805,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,602,578. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 1,526,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.00 per share, with a total value of $58,000,008.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,805,331 shares in the company, valued at $3,032,602,578. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric Venker sold 500,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $6,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 595,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,752,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,989,923 shares of company stock valued at $218,467,688. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roivant Sciences by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,319,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after purchasing an additional 159,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,965,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roivant Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roivant Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.