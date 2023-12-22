Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 183.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 3,131.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 2nd quarter valued at about $96,000.

Get Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Stock Up 1.2 %

TLK stock opened at $25.70 on Friday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

(Free Report)

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.