Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1,213.6% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMS opened at $56.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $49.87 and a 12 month high of $65.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.40.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.82.

Read Our Latest Report on CMS Energy

CMS Energy Profile

(Free Report)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.