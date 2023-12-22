Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 1,150 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 57.1% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.54. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.19 and a 12-month high of $75.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

