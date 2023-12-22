Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Buys 393 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 977.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,697,956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262,030 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PulteGroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,931,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,885,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,200 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 84.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,604,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 14.7% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,010,203 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $641,675,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406,893 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $102.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.45. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $105.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.07. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 18th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.50%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PulteGroup from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.94.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

