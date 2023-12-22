Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 130.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,465 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,983,000. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DHI opened at $150.33 on Friday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $154.64. The company has a market cap of $50.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.62.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.47. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.67%.

DHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised D.R. Horton from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,591,616. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,908 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

