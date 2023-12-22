Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 694.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 983,983 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,012,000 after buying an additional 860,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $568,266,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,007,597,000 after acquiring an additional 635,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 101,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 531,416 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,531,000 after acquiring an additional 530,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 687,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,900,000 after acquiring an additional 386,822 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total value of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $930.45, for a total transaction of $186,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,496.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay D. Burchfield sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $959.35, for a total transaction of $959,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,316,624.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TD Cowen upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $983.00 to $1,040.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,018.13.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $957.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $955.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $941.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $767.27 and a twelve month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

