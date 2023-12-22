Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Grows Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Free Report) by 180.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,026 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,936,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,541,000 after purchasing an additional 134,260 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 77.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,914,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,902,000 after buying an additional 838,265 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,628,159 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,475,000 after buying an additional 110,070 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 889,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 723,124 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 13.43%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

