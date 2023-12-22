Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Has $255,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,527 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Novartis by 18.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,556,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,587,000 after buying an additional 240,710 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 42.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Novartis by 4.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 95,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Novartis by 22.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVS shares. HSBC cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Novartis from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novartis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $98.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.98 and a fifty-two week high of $105.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.16.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Novartis had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 15.35%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

