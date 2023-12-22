Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 78.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Atkore during the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Atkore by 1.8% during the third quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,618,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Atkore by 13.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Atkore

In other news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 5,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.66, for a total value of $654,345.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 79,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $11,999,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 126,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,113,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,746 shares of company stock worth $12,672,194. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Trading Up 0.6 %

ATKR opened at $158.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 2.06. Atkore Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.90 and a 52 week high of $164.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Atkore had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $870.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

Atkore Company Profile

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Further Reading

