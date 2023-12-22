Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 239.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,899 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 5.1% during the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Sanofi by 7.6% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 25.6% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Berenberg Bank raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $48.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $123.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.36. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $42.63 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. Sanofi had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

