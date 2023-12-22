Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF (NYSEARCA:PIN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco India ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco India ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco India ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the first quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco India ETF during the second quarter worth $212,000.

NYSEARCA:PIN opened at $25.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.71. Invesco India ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $25.74.

PowerShares India Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Indus India Index (Index). The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing substantially all of its assets in a wholly-owned subsidiary located in the Republic of Mauritius (the Subsidiary), which in turn invests at least 90% of its total assets in securities of Indian companies that consists of the Index, as well as American depositary receipts(ADR) and global depositary receipts (GDR) based on the securities in the Index.

