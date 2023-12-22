Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HNI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HNI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of HNI by 3.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of HNI by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 8,055 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of HNI by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of HNI by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on HNI. StockNews.com upgraded HNI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised HNI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st.

HNI Price Performance

HNI opened at $42.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. HNI Co. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $43.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.84.

HNI (NYSE:HNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.29. HNI had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $711.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. HNI’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that HNI Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

HNI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio is 137.63%.

Insider Transactions at HNI

In other HNI news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Vincent P. Berger sold 3,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $148,577.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,794.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey D. Lorenger sold 28,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total transaction of $1,076,612.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,144,384.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,972,345 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

HNI Company Profile

(Free Report)

HNI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and markets workplace furnishings and residential building products primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Workplace Furnishings and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, including panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, benching, tables, and architectural products, as well as social collaborative items under the HON, Allsteel, Beyond, Gunlocke, HBF Textiles, HBF, OFM, Respawn, and HNI India brands.

Featured Articles

