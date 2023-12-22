Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,363 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) by 189.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Baidu by 4.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 2.6% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Baidu by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Stock Performance
NASDAQ BIDU opened at $117.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.21. The company has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.32 and a 1-year high of $160.88.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BIDU
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Baidu
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- What is a consumer staples index fund?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Finding new technology to invest in: A guide
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- CAVA Group looks tasty following buy call, high-volume breakout
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.