Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,736 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,854 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth about $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after purchasing an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of XEL opened at $61.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.40. The company has a market cap of $33.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.42. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.73 and a 12-month high of $72.97.

Xcel Energy Dividend Announcement

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XEL shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.82.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

