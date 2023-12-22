Ronald Blue Trust Inc. Raises Position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) by 153.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.6% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,199,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,465,000 after buying an additional 223,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,056,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,820,000 after acquiring an additional 302,363 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,687,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,992,000 after purchasing an additional 67,086 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.0% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,551,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,712,000 after purchasing an additional 87,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $126,862,000.

FMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $131.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $76.86 and a twelve month high of $133.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.44. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.91.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $10.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.01%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

