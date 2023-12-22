Ronald N. Tutor Sells 45,330 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.
Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.
