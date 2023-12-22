Ronald N. Tutor Sells 45,330 Shares of Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) Stock

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 45,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $393,011.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,341,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,971,758.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Tutor Perini Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $8.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Tutor Perini Co. has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.86.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The construction company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.77). Tutor Perini had a negative return on equity of 15.65% and a negative net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Tutor Perini Co. will post -2.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 11.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,544 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,247,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,601,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.1% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 469,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 5,314 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 23.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,626 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tutor Perini by 25.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 420,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. It operates in three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction and the replacement and reconstruction of infrastructure; and offers civil contracting services, including construction and rehabilitation of highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, military defense facilities, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities, as well as provides drilling, foundation, and excavation support for shoring, bridges, piers, roads, and highway projects.

