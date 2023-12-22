Rosenblatt Securities Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Alteryx (NYSE:AYX)

Rosenblatt Securities reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AYX. William Blair started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Thursday, August 31st. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Alteryx from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Alteryx from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.38.

Alteryx Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AYX opened at $47.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 0.51. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $27.92 and a fifty-two week high of $70.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.51.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $232.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.24 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 187.36%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alteryx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alteryx by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,685,000 after buying an additional 530,442 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Alteryx by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,975,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,372,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth $120,861,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,361,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after purchasing an additional 209,650 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

